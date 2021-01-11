Dhobi Ghat demolition: HC gives three weeks to outfit seeking relief

The Delhi High Court has given three weeks to an organisation to approach an appropriate forum for relief against demolition of the Batla House ‘Dhobi Ghat’, which is used by washermen here to earn a living.
Court to DDA
The court, in the meanwhile, has ordered the Delhi Development Authority not to take any precipitate measure in connection with the ‘Dhobi Ghat’.
The court’s direction came while hearing a petition by Muslim Kassar Vikas Sangathan, seeking direction to DDA not to demolish the Batla House Dhobi Ghat at Okhla here.
The organisation sought to restrain DDA from demolishing the existing ‘Dhobi Ghat’ till land is allotted for a new one in the vicinity and it is constructed.
The DDA informed the High Court that demolition work has already been carried out at the ‘Dhobi Ghat’ on December 24 last. It said the action was taken in pursuance to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) judgment, which ordered that encroachments at the Yamuna banks must be removed.
The organisation, however, submitted that the NGT’s order in the Manoj Misra case deals with restoration of the river Yamuna and the floodplains, whereas the existing Dhobi Ghat is located 2.5 kilometres from the waters of the river. The DDA disputed this claim.
The organisation had also urged status quo be maintained as the site is still being used by washermen to earn a living, who otherwise face economic difficulties on account of the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath