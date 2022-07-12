Dhaula Kuan to IGI airport road to get aesthetic upgradation

The enhanced aesthetics on the stretch will include fountains, statues and a horticultural overhaul

As part of an “aesthetic upgradation” of the stretch between Dhaula Kuan and the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday asked officials to spruce it up with fountains and statues and ready the first stretch by August 15.

Mr. Saxena launched the initiative for the 7-kilometre-long road, which leads to Gurugram and was the destination of the first field visit he made after being appointed as the L-G, the Raj Niwas said.

The works are being carried out together by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Mr. Saxena, who had conceptualized the upgradation plan after his visit on May 26, issued instructions to ensure enhanced aesthetics, symmetry in design and a horticultural overhaul of the area. Plantation of suitable all-weather flowering plants was suggested by Mr. Saxena on the stretch which, he said, was traversed by every visitor, tourist or dignitary coming to the Capital.

While issuing instructions regarding the timelines for the entire project on Tuesday, the L-G asked for the first stretch to be completed by August 15 in tandem with the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Upgradation of the remaining part is scheduled to be completed by November this year. At the project’s launch, the L-G also directed that maintenance and repair of pavements and removal of garbage should be undertaken regularly.

Mr. Saxena also instructed that fountains be developed on traffic islands, with seven to eight such fountains expected to come up on the entire stretch. He also instructed that marble statues be installed at the traffic tri-junction where the roads leading from the city, going to the airport and further towards Dwarka, converge.

He directed that overhanging trees be pruned in a uniform shape and railings be put up for separating the plantation from vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

In a related development, the L-G, at a meeting of the Task Force on Women Safety in Delhi, underlined the need to undertake a campaign on sensitizing young and adolescent boys through gender workshops and amended curricula.

Mr. Saxena directed authorities to ensure that all no -functional street lights in the city be fixed within 24 hours of receiving a complaint about them.