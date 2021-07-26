Dhansa metro station to adorn cultural artwork

NEW DELHI

26 July 2021

The Delhi Metro on Sunday said the upcoming Dhansa Bus Stand Metro station on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand Grey Line corridor will be a reflection of south-west Delhi’s “deep cultural roots”. It said the station will be adorned with artworks and photographs displaying the rich heritage, culture, flora and fauna of the suburban locality.

The Najafgarh-Dhansa region of south-west Delhi is rich in historical content and is also home to a marshy ecosystem, which encourages the visit of migratory birds and flourishing of local wildlife. The artworks and photographic displays have tried to capture such unique characteristics of the area, the DMRC said. The decoration of the station has been done in line with DMRC’s efforts to utilise its premises as a platform to showcase the rich heritage and culture of the nation.

The approximately 1-km-long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor is ready for operations after receiving the mandatory approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety. The DMRC said the exact date for the opening of the corridor shall be intimated shortly.

The artworks on display at the metro station will include photographs on printed glass panels, showcasing the rich biodiversity of the area and the various migratory birds that visit the jheel — waterbody located between Najafgarh and Dhansa.