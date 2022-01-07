Dhankar murder case accused arrested after 9 months on the run

He was carrying a reward of ₹50,000

An accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, who had been on the run for nine months, has been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell, officers said on Thursday.

On the intervening night of June 4 and 5, last year, Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar killed the junior wrestler in the parking lot of Chhatrasal Stadium over personal enmity.

The accused, identified as Parveen Dabas, was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest. According to DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh, the police received information a month ago that Dabas, an associate of Kumar, would visit his native village in Madanpur Dabas on January 3. A trap was laid, and he was arrested.

On interrogation, Dabas allegedly disclosed that he along with Kumar and around 20 other associates, all armed with sticks and lathis, brutally thrashed Dhankar, Sonu Mahal and others, leaving them seriously injured. He also said that they wanted to settle personal scores and establish dominance over the rival gang.

Kumar the kingpin

Kumar was arrested in May last year, after absconding for nearly three weeks, along with his co-accused Ajay Sherawat. A chargesheet was filed in August before the Rohini court, naming Kumar as the kingpin, and stating that he had asked his associates from Delhi and Haryana to come with arms to execute the crime.