DG (Prisons) orders deployment of staffers for functioning of Tihar Court Complex

A day after The Hindu reported the problems faced by Delhi Police Investigating Officers during court proceedings at Tihar Court Complex, the office of Director General (Prisons) has ordered employment of staff to ensure smooth functioning.

DG Sandeep Goel confirmed the order, which was issued on Monday.

“In order to further strengthen the working of Tihar Court Complex, the following staff members are deployed for ensuring smooth running of court production process, ensuring basic facilities for legitimate visitors, monitoring social distancing and other norms for preventing spread of COVID-19 during court production of accused,” the order said. The order also stated that teams, consisting of six officials on duty changing every week, will monitor systematic production of inmates in Tihar Court Complex, ensure sanitisation of complex and visitor vis-à-vis accused and Delhi Police staff.

The Hindu, on Sunday, had reported experiences shared by Sub Inspectors and lower rank officers, who stated that they had to wait for long at Tihar Court Complex for production of accused in case of a fresh arrest as there is only one duty Metropolitan Magistrate to produce in front of. They also said that there was no place to sit outside the court complex, no toilets and social distancing could not be maintained because of space issues.