DFS rejects fire NOC of Vikas Minar, cites shortcomings

The entire building has not been declared unsafe; can apply for renewal again: DFS Chief

The Vikas Minar building in ITO here, which houses an office of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has failed to meet fire safety guidelines mandated by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and the renewal of its fire no-objection certificate has been rejected, according to a letter issued by the agency.

According to the letter dated July 1, the DFS observed several shortcomings in the building that include unsealed electrical shafts, staircase and lift lobby encroached upon with dumped furniture, among others, upon inspecting the the five-decade-old building on June 23.

DFS director Atul Garg said while the request for the NOC has been rejected, the entire building has not been declared unsafe, adding that the renewal for buildings has to be applied for after every three years.

The 23-storey building, which stands at 82 metres, was once the tallest building in the Capital.

‘Can request renewal again’

“Only the request for renewal has been rejected and after rectifying the said shortcomings at the earliest, they can request for the renewal again,” said Mr. Garg.

Other fire safety issues found included the fire pumps without auto start provision and dysfunctional detectors, according to the DFS Chief.

Responding to the development, a DDA spokesperson said, “Vikas Minar was constructed in 1972. Many changes in advanced fire technologies, bye-laws etc. have occurred in the course of time. Observations raised by the DFS will be acted upon priority and the DFS will be called for re-inspection.”