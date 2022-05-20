DFS inducts firefighting robots into fleet

The remote-controlled robots can enter narrow spaces inaccessible by fire fighters

In a bid to affect an overhaul of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the Delhi government on Friday inducted two robots into the city’s firefighting fleet.

These remote-controlled firefighting robots, the government said, will have greater accessibility to places and will be able to douse fires in narrow streets, warehouses, factories, basements, stairs and forests. They can also bring under control fire breakouts in oil and chemical tankers, it added.

Noting that there is an increase in cases of large-scale fire incidents every year during the summer season, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said that the induction of the robots into Delhi’s fire service will better equip the firefighters in tackling challenging fire-related incidents with relative ease.

The robots, Mr. Jain said, are also capable of releasing high water pressure at the rate of 2,400 litres per minute. A wireless remote attached to the robots will be used to control the volume of water spray, enabling fire officials to douse fires in places that firefighters cannot access.

“For the first time, such remote-controlled robots have been brought to the country, which are capable of controlling fire remotely. At present, the Delhi government has inducted 2 such robots; if the trial is successful, more such robots will be inducted into the fleet,” the Minister added.

Procured from an Austrian company, the robots had successfully tackled a fire incident at the PVC market in Tikri Kalan, he added.