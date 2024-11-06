ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees take dip in Yamuna even as toxic foam floats over river  

Published - November 06, 2024 12:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A devotee taking a dip in the Yamuna as toxic foam floats on the river surface at Kalindi Kunj on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Scores of devotees took a dip in the Yamuna river on the first day of the Chhath Puja celebrations on Tuesday despite a thick layer of toxic froth covering the river surface. 

The issue of river pollution had escalated into a major political row in the run-up to the four-day festival, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing BJP-governed Haryana and U.P. of releasing industrial waste into the Yamuna.

The BJP had slammed AAP for not delivering on its promise of cleaning the river ahead of the festival, predominantly celebrated by Purvanchalis, the Bhojpuri-speaking people from eastern U.P., Bihar, and parts of Jharkhand.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday accused the AAP government of playing politics over the festival and highlighted “shortcomings” in the preparations. He reiterated the allegation that most artificial ghats constructed for the festival lacked water and power supply.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Atishi extended her wishes to the devotees. “Until 2014, Delhi had only 60 ghats. Now, with over 1,000 Chhath ghats, Purvanchali residents can celebrate the festival closer to their homes,” she said.

