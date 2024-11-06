GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees take dip in Yamuna even as toxic foam floats over river  

Published - November 06, 2024 12:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A devotee taking a dip in the Yamuna as toxic foam floats on the river surface at Kalindi Kunj on Tuesday.

A devotee taking a dip in the Yamuna as toxic foam floats on the river surface at Kalindi Kunj on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Scores of devotees took a dip in the Yamuna river on the first day of the Chhath Puja celebrations on Tuesday despite a thick layer of toxic froth covering the river surface. 

The issue of river pollution had escalated into a major political row in the run-up to the four-day festival, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing BJP-governed Haryana and U.P. of releasing industrial waste into the Yamuna.

The BJP had slammed AAP for not delivering on its promise of cleaning the river ahead of the festival, predominantly celebrated by Purvanchalis, the Bhojpuri-speaking people from eastern U.P., Bihar, and parts of Jharkhand.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday accused the AAP government of playing politics over the festival and highlighted “shortcomings” in the preparations. He reiterated the allegation that most artificial ghats constructed for the festival lacked water and power supply.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Atishi extended her wishes to the devotees. “Until 2014, Delhi had only 60 ghats. Now, with over 1,000 Chhath ghats, Purvanchali residents can celebrate the festival closer to their homes,” she said.

Published - November 06, 2024 12:35 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / rivers / water pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.