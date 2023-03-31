‘Devotees’ defy police orders, turn up for Ram Navami rally at Jahangirpuri

March 31, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

Nearly a year after communal clashes broke out in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, a crowd of around 1,000 people defied police orders and turned up for a Ram Navami procession in the area on Thursday. Delhi Police, which had earlier denied permission for the ‘Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra’ in the area, allowed the procession to take place within a 100-metre stretch. The ‘designated’ area was blocked from both sides with barricades and security personnel deployed to enforce law and order.

Last April, violence had broken out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri. Eight police personnel and a local resident were injured in the clashes, which included stone-pelting and vandalism.

Residents said Thursday’s rally reminded them of last year’s tension. The almost three-hour-long procession was attended by more than 1,000 devotees amid loud music, saffron flags and sloganeering, which included slogans like “Ayodhya toh jhanki hai, Mathura, Kashi baaki hai (a reference to disputes over religious sites)”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Jitendra Kumar Meena said four companies of Central forces, including the Rapid Action Force, and the Central Reserve Police Force and more than 200 Delhi Police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident from taking place.

Mohit Sanatani of Akhil Bharat Hindu Yuva Morcha, which organised the procession, said, “As per our proposed route, we wanted to start the yatra from the mosque in Jahangirpuri C-block and walk through the entire area.” Last year’s clashes had erupted near the mosque.

A senior police officer said, “Access to the proposed route was denied completely and the ‘devotees’ were allowed to celebrate within the 100-metre periphery.”

‘Outsiders, not locals’

Locals in Jahangirpuri, however, said today’s procession looked like another attempt at disturbing peace in the locality. “We have always lived in harmony and still do. It was outsiders who created problems last year, it is outsiders this year as well who took out the procession. Good that the police blocked the route,” said Satpal, a shopkeeper in C-block market.

Mr. Satpal added businesses in the area had to suffer heavy losses after last year’s violence. “Outsiders came, made trouble and left. But it’s the local businesspersons who have been bearing the brunt. Customers from outside did not come here for months,” he said. “My business is mainly dependent on Muslims and our relations are still the same [cordial],” he added.

Corroborating Mr. Satpal’s claims, Shamiullah Ansari, an automobile workshop owner whose shop was partially demolished by civic authorities in an anti-encroachment drive after last year’s violence, said he remained out of business for more than a month.

Anger against media

“I have a family of seven and a single source of income. Our lives depend on our daily earnings. Whatever happened here was not as big as the media made it out to be. Because of that, the after-effects [of the violence] remained for a long time,” said Mr. Ansari, who was initially reluctant to talk.

Garment shop owner Ashish Gupta said, “Why would the locals fight with each other? We have to live here only. Most shopkeepers in the area wait for seasons like Deepavali and Id. Imagine how much loss we had to suffer keeping our shops shut.”

Shamim Khan, who sells auto parts, however, said the ties between Hindus and Muslims have been affected to a certain extent following last year’s violence. “A close childhood friend of mine has stopped talking to me because I asked him to refrain from posting communal messages on his WhatsApp status,” said Mr. Khan.

Sitting with him at his shop, was Kamaldeep Adhwan, an advocate. He said, “What was the point of trying to start today’s yatra from here? The intention was clear — to provoke people.” “I did my prayers for Ram Navami at home. Does that make me any less a Hindu?” he said.

