‘Devise plan to curb pollution of river stretches’

NGT order comes after The Hindu’s report

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to devise an appropriate mechanism for effective monitoring of steps to curb pollution and rejuvenation of all polluted river stretches across the country.

The directions came when a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was hearing a suo-motu case following The Hindu’s report on 351 polluted river stretches in the country.

The Bench said: “The said mechanism may be called ‘National River Rejuvenation Mechanism [NRRM]’ or given any other suitable name. The NRRM may also consider the observations with regard to setting up of national, State or district environment data grid at appropriate levels as an effective monitoring strategy.”

Directing chief secretaries of all States and Union Territories to ensure strict compliance, the Bench further added, “Other steps in terms of action plans for abatement of pollution and rejuvenation of rivers be taken effectively. The process of rejuvenation of rivers need not be confined to only 351 stretches but may be applicable to all small, medium and big polluted rivers, including those dried up.”

Earlier, the green panel had constituted a Central Monitoring Committee to prepare and enforce a national plan to make the 351 river stretches pollution-free.