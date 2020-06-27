Devise plan to curb harmful effect of pesticides: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to devise an action plan to curb the harmful effects of pesticides on human health and soil.
A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the CPCB to evolve an appropriate protocol within four months and circulate it to the agencies concerned.
The directions came after the Ministry of Agriculture informed the tribunal that non-judicious and indiscriminate use of pesticides may adversely affect human health and environment, and that both, the Centre and State governments had conducted trainings for its judicious use.
“It is apprised that the insecticides or pesticides are not to be blamed alone for soil pollution, but there are many other leading causes of soil pollution too. It is further apprised that if the pesticides are used judiciously as per the label claims as approved by the registration committee, they do not pose any risk,” the Ministry had said.
Noting the submissions made, the Bench observed, “While certain steps are being taken to abate harmful impact of pesticides on human health and soil, monitoring needs to be enhanced by laying down a further action plan jointly by the CPCB in coordination with the State pollution control boards.”
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Shailesh Sinhh who sought directions to restrict the use of chemical pesticides due to its adverse effects on public health and contamination of soil.
