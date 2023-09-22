ADVERTISEMENT

Development works inaugurated in Greater Kailash unauthorised colonies

September 22, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Chief Minister said 3,500 km of roads have been constructed in such colonies in seven years

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated 10.6 km roads and 7.45 km drains, as part of development work undertaken in the unauthorised colonies of Panchsheel Vihar as well as Khirki Extension-1 and 2 of Greater Kailash.

Mr. Kejriwal said that roads, sewers, and water pipelines have been laid in these colonies.

He added that in the last seven years, the government has constructed 3,500 km of roads in 825 unauthorised colonies and by December, more roads will be constructed in the remaining unauthorised colonies of the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US