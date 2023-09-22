Development works inaugurated in Greater Kailash unauthorised colonies

September 22, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:58 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated 10.6 km roads and 7.45 km drains, as part of development work undertaken in the unauthorised colonies of Panchsheel Vihar as well as Khirki Extension-1 and 2 of Greater Kailash.

Mr. Kejriwal said that roads, sewers, and water pipelines have been laid in these colonies.

He added that in the last seven years, the government has constructed 3,500 km of roads in 825 unauthorised colonies and by December, more roads will be constructed in the remaining unauthorised colonies of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT