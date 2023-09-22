HamberMenu
Development works inaugurated in Greater Kailash unauthorised colonies

The Chief Minister said 3,500 km of roads have been constructed in such colonies in seven years

September 22, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated 10.6 km roads and 7.45 km drains, as part of development work undertaken in the unauthorised colonies of Panchsheel Vihar as well as Khirki Extension-1 and 2 of Greater Kailash.

Mr. Kejriwal said that roads, sewers, and water pipelines have been laid in these colonies.

He added that in the last seven years, the government has constructed 3,500 km of roads in 825 unauthorised colonies and by December, more roads will be constructed in the remaining unauthorised colonies of the city.

