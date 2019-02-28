Development work: North body passes resolution

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation House meeting passed a resolution demanding that development work undertaken in its jurisdiction by members of the Legislative Assembly must first be cleared by municipal councillors, on Wednesday.

The resolution stated that development work using MLA funds are undertaken through staff of the corporation. It said that corporation staff were directly instructed by MLAs even though they were only accountable to civic body’s officials.

The work gets duplicated as information regarding the development work is not being shared with councillors, the resolution added. It also said that councillors of the area should be consulted as they were better aware of the problems and requirements. Not doing so led to wastage of taxpayers’ money, it said.

The resolution declared that corporation staff not be permitted to undertake work from external agencies without prior notice from the area councillor and if they violate the conditions, an inquiry must be initiated against them.