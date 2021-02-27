Development work faster if elected to power, says AAP

New Delhi

27 February 2021 01:28 IST

Ahead of bypolls, party accuses BJP of ‘rampant corruption’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said the BJP has failed to carry out its duties in the three municipal corporations. It also said if AAP is elected to power in the municipal corporations, then development works will be carried at a faster pace as it is in power in the State as well.

“The civic bodies have three major legal constitutional responsibilities — cleanliness of Delhi, building and upkeep of small roads and streets in localities, cleanliness and beautification of all the parks under its jurisdiction. However, the BJP-ruled civic bodies have failed spectacularly in each of these responsibilities and have indulged in rampant corruption,” said AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

He alleged that the BJP gave its councilors “repeated opportunities” to make money by bringing new candidates every five years.

Mr. Chadha appealed to the people of Delhi to come together to rid of the corruption that has become the norm in the city.

‘Vote for AAP on Sunday’

He requested the people to vote for AAP candidates in the by-election to five seats on Sunday.

Also, senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said retired Additional District Judge Sukhbir Singh Malhotra has joined the party on Friday.

“People are inspired by the work of Kejriwal government in education, healthcare, water, roads and Wi-Fi, and want to join AAP,” Mr. Sisodia said.