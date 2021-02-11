Development or corruption, Delhiites will make choice in civic bypolls: AAP

New Delhi

11 February 2021 00:33 IST

Pathak leads march in support of Shalimar Bagh candidate

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that Delhiites have two models of governance before them, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s model of “development” and BJP’s model of “corruption”, to choose during the municipal corporation by-elections.

The by-elections to five wards are scheduled to be held on February 28.

AAP leader and party in-charge of municipal corporations, Durgesh Pathak, held a march in support of Shalimar Bagh candidate Sunita Mishra on Wednesday. “People are completely fed up with the corruption of BJP-ruled civic bodies and they have made up their mind to vote against BJP in the upcoming election and elect AAP,” Mr. Pathak said.

Model of governance

“Kejriwal government has done remarkable work in sectors like education, healthcare, electricity, transport and others. In these years, it has established a new model of governance and discussion on this model is happening across the world. On the other hand, in Delhi we have the model of the BJP-ruled corporations. The BJP has been ruling the corporations for the last 15 years and their model is rampant corruption and full of lies,” the AAP leader said.

The party also alleged that “rattled” by farmers’ protest, the BJP has taken a u-turn and has decided that the zilla Panchayat election in Uttar Pradesh will not happen under party symbols. “We all know that in the zilla Panchayat election, the farmers are the key voters and that is why the BJP is rattled. They have realised that after this protest they have no way to get victory in these elections in U.P. The BJP has also realised that they will lose their savings in the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh,” said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.