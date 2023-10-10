HamberMenu
Develop Narela sub-city into education hub, L-G tells DDA

Saxena to take charge of the project to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the sub-city; land already allotted to NIT, National Institute of Homeopathy; 8 hectares to be given to GGSIPU

October 10, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena gave the directions at a recent DDA meeting.

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena gave the directions at a recent DDA meeting. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to develop the Narela sub-city into an educational hub while asking the authority to expedite the infrastructure projects in the area, according to a statement issued by Raj Niwas on Monday.

The L-G has personally taken charge of improving connectivity and civic infrastructure in the sub-city, read the statement.

The DDA has an inventory of nearly 50,000 flats in Narela, most of which have been lying unsold for years.

To attract homebuyers, the agency has been working on improving the connectivity of the sub-city with the rest of the Capital through DTC buses and a proposed extension of the Delhi Metro line. It has also taken steps to boost the education and healthcare facilities in the area.

In his recent meeting with the DDA officials, Mr. Saxena pointed out that the area lacks big commercial centres, including corporate parks and shopping malls.

He directed officials to provide land parcels to universities and other academic institutions looking to set up campuses in the area.

Mr. Saxena has directed the authority to allot the land parcels in a cluster, close to its housing projects to ensure that the institutions have access to residential and hostel facilities.

The DDA has already started to work on this plan, the statement read.

The institutions to which land has already been allotted include the National Institute of Technology (20.8 hectares), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (20 hectares), and National Institute of Homeopathy (4.04 hectares).

The statement by Raj Niwas said Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will be allotted 8.08 hectares and Delhi Teachers University 4.04 hectares.

Narela sub-city is spread over about 9,866 hectares. Around 2,501 hectares is defined as the green belt in the area, according to the Raj Niwas statement.

