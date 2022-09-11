Develop constructed wetland systems for natural treatment of sewage water: L-G to DDA

Saxena asks DDA officials to explore possibility of such systems

Special Correspondent New Delhi
September 11, 2022 01:39 IST

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to explore developing constructed wetland systems for natural treatment of sewage water over major drains in the city similar to Neela Hauz.

Visiting the biodiversity park here in south Delhi, the L-G termed the CWS “an exemplary model of urban rejuvenation”.

The natural water-treating system at the park includes in-situ remediation of sewage water through two stabilisation ponds, filtration zone and aquatic plants without using any power.

“Mr. Saxena instructed officials to explore the possibility of developing such systems over other major drains in the city,” Raj Niwas said.

The Neela Hauz biodiversity park has been developed as the Neela Hauz lake, a natural waterbody used to supply drinking water to south Delhi, which is nearly extinct or dead due to urbanisation.

