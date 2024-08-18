Develop app to help penalise illegally parked vehicles, Delhi L-G tells traffic police

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has asked the Delhi traffic police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to develop a mobile application on which pictures of vehicles parked illegally could be uploaded from a phone so that action against offenders could be taken in real time.

The directions came after the L-G chaired a meeting on Friday to address parking problems in the city.

In a note released on Saturday, Raj Niwas said Mr. Saxena has suggested a pilot test, as part of which gardeners in the NDMC area will be authorised to take pictures and upload them on the app.

“Ways to incentivise the gardeners for this work are to be explored,” read the note.

At the meeting, the L-G asked the traffic police department to ensure that designated multi-level parking spaces be utilised to their full capacity, which should prevent unauthorised parking on the roads.

The note also said that parking in designated multi-level spaces is to be incentivised through discounts. Electric vehicles are to be provided with greater discount in parking charges to mitigate vehicular pollution, it added.

The L-G also instructed the Traffic Police to enforce that all heavy vehicles use designated bus lanes on the left side of the roads. The police were also asked to coordinate with the Transport Department to speedily undertake the scrapping of condemned and old police vehicles lying in various yards across the city.

