Deterrent action needof the hour: Delhi HC

Court questions city government on norms relaxation as COVID-19 cases rise in the Capital

“Strict compliance and deterrent action is the need of the hour,” the Delhi High Court told the city government on Wednesday over fear of an impending spike in COVID-19 cases in the festival season.

“It is an alarming situation where all caution has been thrown to the wind during this festive season and the public is out in uncontrolled numbers. This itself would become a cause for further spread of the infection,” a Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad remarked. “Photos flashed on social media bear estimony to the marketplaces in Delhi thronging with huge crowds,” the High Court said, adding that these large gatherings of public in narrow and constricted streets and spaces would become super spreaders of the infection.

AAP govt. pulled up

The court came down heavily on the city government for relaxing the norms for public gathering and movement in the Capital. It questioned the rationale behind increasing the number of guests in ceremonies to 200, which was earlier capped at 100. It also queried why the government had permitted public transport to be fully occupied, against the earlier rule of occupying alternate seats. The court pointed out that on November 10 the city recorded 8,593 new COVID-19 cases and the number of containment zones in the city were 4,016. It said Delhi was beating the whole State of Maharashtra and Kerala in COVID-19 infections for the past couple of weeks.

The Bench reminded the government that according to the last sero-survey report, the presence of antibodies was detected in 25% of the people tested, which meant that one in four persons in the Capital has been infected by the virus.

It also asked the AAP government why it had not introduced a legislation to ensure compulsory wearing of mask in public places when it had said “masks should be treated as a vaccine” till the actual vaccine arrives.

The High Court directed the Delhi government to submit a status report explaining the steps taken to control COVID-19 saying "alarm bells should have rung within the government to tackle the situation hands-on”.

Responding to the order, the Delhi government in a statement said, “We will present a detailed report to the court on actions being taken to control the current corona situation. All the actions taken so far have been under the guidelines issued by the Centre and after consultation with various experts.”