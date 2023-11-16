HamberMenu
Determined to fight dictatorial Centre: Sanjay Singh

November 16, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AAP leader Sanjay Singh was arrested on October 4 by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh was arrested on October 4 by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in a letter released on Wednesday, said every day spent in jail strengthens his resolve to fight against the “dictatorial” Centre. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “tried every move to crush AAP but failed”. “Allegations against me will also be proven false,” he said. Mr. Singh said he was arrested to silence his voice “against the injustice and corruption of the autocratic rulers and their friends’ blatant loot of the country’s resources”. Mr. Singh was held in an excise policy case, in which former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also in custody.

