Detective firm agent held for selling call detail records

August 10, 2022 23:53 IST

A 22-year-old field agent working at a private detective agency was arrested for allegedly obtaining call detail records (CDRs) and selling them illegally to individuals, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Pawan Kumar, was arrested from Sector 18 in Rohini after an officer was sent as a decoy customer to purchase CDRs on Monday. DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said a raid was conducted after that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pawan was working illegally and was illegally providing data according to the needs of the people. The data included: CDRs, location, Income-Tax returns, bank statements of people.

Pawan’s accomplice is absconding. An FIR under Sections 409, 420, 464 and 120B of the IPC has been registered along with 24/25 of the Indian Telegraph Act, the police said.