Detained Punjab farmers join Shaheen Bagh sit-in

A day after it was reported that a large group of farmers from Punjab, who arrived in Delhi to join the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, were detained by the Delhi police, the group was allowed to join the protest on Wednesday.

A large group of farmers arrived in the city on Tuesday night in around ten buses and were heading towards Shaheen Bagh when they were intercepted by the police merely 3 km away from the site. They were moved to different gurdwaras in the city where they spent the night, with policemen stationed outside.

On Wednesday, a delegation of farmers and protesters at Shaheen Bagh approached the Delhi police and following negotiations, the farmers were allowed to come to the protest site at Shaheen Bagh where they were greeted with hugs and smiles.

The police, however, said that when the farmers arrived in the city in buses, they were stopped due to “security reasons”. After people from Shaheen Bagh approached them, all of the farmers were allowed to go to the protest site.