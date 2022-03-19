Details about financial liabilities of corporations shared with MHA

March 19, 2022 22:44 IST

Details shared in the run-up to the meeting between Union Home Minister and BJP’s state unit

NEW DELHI

With the reunification of the three municipal corporations on the cards, details of the financial liabilities of the three civic bodies have been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), according to a highly placed source.

The senior municipal official, who did not wish to be named, said that the details about the liabilities were sent to MHA earlier this week. This information could be seen in the context of a meeting scheduled between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior leaders of the BJP’s state unit.

The details shared with the MHA include the arrears — in salary payments, pensions and contractor liabilities — of the three corporations, along with the number of strikes carried out by their employees between 2016-17 and 2021-22. Financial details regarding the budget expenditure and revenue of the three corporations — during this four year period — were also provided to the MHA, the senior EDMC official told The Hindu.

As per the data, for the financial year 2020-21, the expenditure of EDMC stood at ₹2532.24 crore while its revenue was ₹628.94 crore; expenditure of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) was ₹5057.1 crore while its revenue was ₹3109.81 crore; expenditure of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) was ₹4038.88 crore while its revenue was ₹2350.7 crore.

Referring to the data, the senior official said it was a “clear indication” that the civic bodies were struggling to generate revenue, with the East and North civic bodies faring the worst.

“The data is a clear indication of the civic bodies being unable to generate sufficient revenue on their own. Even if we combine their revenues and expenditures as one civic body, it will be unable to generate sufficient revenue. This is the sole reason why a bail-out package is required,” said the senior official.

K.S Mehra, who served as the last commissioner of the unified corporation, said the trifurcation — of the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi in 2012 — was not an appropriate move as the corporation was functioning well.

“Decentralisation was not a justifiable ground to trifurcate the civic body. Prior to trifurcation, there were 12 administrative zones. That number has not changed even after trifurcation. The exercise has only led to more hurdles for the civic bodies,” said Mr. Mehra.

On the issue of municipal polls, a senior official at the Delhi State Election Commission said, “Whether there is unification, along with a change in the number of seats, we do not know that yet because we were never consulted on this matter. However, any change in the seats will require us to conduct a delimitation exercise, because the number of wards will change.”

According to sources in the BJP, Mr. Shah is likely to chair a joint meeting with senior Delhi BJP leaders next week, following which the Bill for the reunification of the three municipalities will be tabled before the Parliament.

This Bill is likely to trigger a furore in the upcoming five-day Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly scheduled to commence on March 23.