Destruction of evidence a constant practice for Sisodia, CBI tells court

March 22, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

A court here on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in the excise policy case, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to March 24. The CBI counsel argued against the grant of bail to former Deputy Chief Minister, Mr Sisodia, saying he could tamper with the evidence and jeopardise the investigation.

The CBI arrested the former Deputy CM on February 26 in connection with the allegation of irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy. The probe agency has alleged that the excise policy was modified to extend undue favours to licence holders; licence fee was waived or reduced; and L-1 (wholesaler) licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval.

“Now that he knows what has been put to him… If he comes out, he will jeopardise my investigation,” CBI counsel D.P. Singh told the court. He also accused Mr. Sisodia of destroying evidence linked to the case, including his personal cell phone.

The prosecution lawyer said the objection raised by Mr. Sisodia’s lawyers — that he had changed the phones to ‘upgrade’ to newer technology — didn’t hold water as the accused had also destroyed other evidence, such as files related to the case.

“Person is a saint till the time his irregularities are discovered…. I am very serious that destruction of evidence was a constant practice,” the CBI counsel said.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, representing Mr. Sisodia, said his client is a public personality and his movements are watched, so there would be no flight risk in giving him bail.

“There is nothing new in what the agency has shared in the court. There is nothing on record to show that Sisodia could threaten the witnesses,” Mr. Krishnan added.