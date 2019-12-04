Despite raids, AAP MLAs got clean chits from Central probe agencies: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he was happy that as his government was about to complete its term, AAP dispensation and MLAs of the party had got “clean chits” from several Central probe agencies such as the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income-Tax (I-T) department as well as from the judiciary.

He was referring to the 2015 CBI raid at his office in the Delhi Secretariat, several cases against his cabinet colleagues, including PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, and AAP MLAs.

Despite several raids and cases, the Ministers and MLAs got “clean chits” from the CBI, the ED, the I-T Department and even the judiciary, Mr. Kejriwal said.

He accused the BJP of unleashing Central probe agencies on AAP leaders. Mr. Kejriwal claimed that the slowdown in the economy had no impact in Delhi.

The AAP government had waived electricity bills up to 200 units because money was saved in several works, he said.

“We have put ₹6,000 in every citizen’s pocket per month...and in view of this, we have put ₹30,000 crore in people’s pockets,” he added. He said in the last five years, AAP had provided the only “honest government” in the country in 70 years.

Talking about the Comptroller and Auditor General report that said the government had maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years.

He said: “Five years of increased expenditure on schools, hospitals, water and power — all this while maintaining revenue surplus and improving Delhi’s fiscal health...”

“This was possible because Delhi has a non-corrupt government which uses every paisa of taxpayer money on public welfare,” he added.