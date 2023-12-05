Despite L-G warning, little progress on infra projects at industrial hubs

December 05, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

Days past the deadline set by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, civic agencies have made little progress in completing infrastructure works at industrial hubs of Narela, Bhorgarh, and Bawana in north Delhi.

Upon visiting the areas on October 30, the L-G had expressed displeasure over the “slow pace of work”, including the repairing of roads, laying of sewerage and the extension of power lines.

He had warned Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to complete the works by November 15 or face action, said a Raj Niwas official.

However, sources at the Raj Niwas said the work on the projects in progress and did not give any date for their completion.

Meanwhile, owners of several industrial units in Narela said parts of the industrial hub lack electricity supply.

“The authorities have failed to build proper facilities in the area,” said Raghu, a security guard in Narela.

Following a Supreme Court order, the DSIIDC, under the Industries Department, had in 1996 launched a scheme to relocate industrial units from the city’s non-conforming or residential areas to Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana.

Over 50,000 industrial units are supposed to be functional in the three industrial hubs.

Sources said till now only 200 industrial units have been shifted to the area while 300 units are in various stages of construction. A source said 21,759 plots were allotted to various industrial in the three hubs.

Residents too in these parts said not much has changed over the years. “Only one streetlight works in my locality,” said Geeta Devi from the Bhorgarh industrial area.

Ms. Devi added that apart from a handful of labourers, no one visits Bhorgarh. “My husband works as a welder in a factory in Bawana and I run my tea stall here, but both areas don’t get the supply of potable water and are hard to access,” she said.

Madan, a caretaker at a footwear factory in Bawana, said roads are lying in a dilapidated condition.

“There is no easy way for cars to enter parts of Bawana and Bhorgarh,” he added.