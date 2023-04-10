ADVERTISEMENT

Despite getting an IIT degree, some people remain illiterate: L-G

April 10, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

As AAP launches ‘Degree Dikhao Campaign’ to continue its attack on the Prime Minister’s education qualifications, the L-G takes a dig at the Chief Minister saying real education is reflected from ‘knowledge and behaviour’

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at Wazirabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday, in a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said that some people remain “illiterate” despite getting an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) degree.

Mr. Saxena’s comments come in the backdrop of the accusation by Mr. Kejriwal and his party members about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Master’s degree from Gujarat University being fake.

Following his visit to a supplementary drain in Wazirabad earlier on Sunday, Mr. Saxena said nobody should feel “arrogant” about their degrees.

“Degrees are merely receipts of the expenses on education. Real education is reflected in your knowledge and behaviour,” he told ANI.

“I have seen the kind of behaviour being shown in the past few days. This proves that some people remain illiterate despite getting a degree from the IIT,” he added, without naming anyone. Mr. Kejriwal holds a mechanical engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur.

Later in the day, Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader Atishi launched a “Degree Dikhao Campaign”, where one of her party leaders will show their educational qualifications each day.

This comes a week after the Gujarat High Court imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Mr. Kejriwal for seeking details of the PM’s degrees.

AAP ‘thanks’ L-G

Hitting back, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said Mr. Saxena’s statement proved that AAP’s allegations are right.

“The L-G [with his statement] has caused such a huge damage to the PM that no BJP leader has done so far. The L-G accepted in public that the PM has no degree. I thank him for doing what we were trying to do,” the AAP chief spokesperson added.

Responding to the L-G’s remarks, Ms. Atishi said, “IITs are claimed to be the most prestigious institutions in India and across the world. People who studied there are leading companies across the world.”

“It is really sad that today questions are being raised on the degree of IIT too. The L-G too should come forward and share his degree with the public,” she added.

