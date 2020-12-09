Despite farmers’ strike, no hiccups in traffic movement

Azadpur mandi remained shut in solidarity with farmers

Isolated incidents of agitation were reported from some areas in the Capital on Tuesday during the nationwide Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers, but normal life within city limits remained largely unaffected.

The commuters did not face any inconvenience as public transport continued to ply.

Alternative routes

The police said they had provided alternative routes to motorists and continued to share updates on social media. They said they also advised people to avoid particular stretches, including National Highway 44. “Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari & Mangesh borders are closed. NH-44 is closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK Road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH-44,” tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Eish Singhal said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure regular movement of people.

Azadpur Mandi and other mandis here wore a deserted look during the day. Chairman of APMC Azadpur Mandi, Adil Ahmad Khan said that while some trucks arrived at the mandi, there was no business conducted as the entire market came in support of the farmers. However, most of the neighborhood markets were open throughout the day. Larges retail markets like Connaught Place, Khan Market, Sarojini Nagar remained unaffected. Some offices, too, were open.

Scene at railway station

Passengers arriving at New Delhi Railway station did not face any problems to find last mile connectivity and most of those travelling to other NCR towns opted for the Delhi Metro.