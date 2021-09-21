Despite failing in Delhi, CM promising jobs in Uttarakhand, says Cong.

The Delhi Congress on Monday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was making poll promises in Uttarakhand that he would provide jobs for the unemployed youth but failed to deliver on his promises made to the people of Delhi.

Delhi Congress Chief Ch. Anil Kumar said Mr. Kejriwal had promised 8 lakh jobs in five years to the youth of Delhi but after being in power for seven years, just 440 youth got jobs while 84% jobs in the Directorate of Employment are lying vacant.

Mr. Kumar said when the pandemic-induced lockdowns robbed lakhs of the youth of their jobs and livelihoods, the Delhi government set up a job portal at the expense of crores of rupees and over 13,27061 lakh job-seekers registered with the portal but only 0.3% got jobs in the private sector.

“It is ironic that Mr. Kejriwal has promised to establish an ‘Employment and Migrant Ministry’ in Uttarakhand, though he had done nothing when lakhs of migrant workers walked to their native villages in Bihar, U.P. and Uttarakhand when they lost jobs and livelihoods during the COVID crisis,” Mr. Kumar said.