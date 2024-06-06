Despite drawing a blank, AAP considers poll results a ‘win’

In spite of the defeat in all the four seats it contested from Delhi in the Lok Sabha election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lauded its electoral performance in the State, and held that the results must be judged against the circumstances in which the party fought the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They [BJP] threatened our volunteers, tried to buy our MLAs, and hatched many conspiracies, but AAP did not bow down and was firm in its fight,” said the party’s national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, adding that AAP stayed united even though the BJP “put [Chief Minister] Arvind Kejriwal in jail”.

Mr. Pathak said that the party had put “its heart and soul” into delivering a victory for the Opposition INDIA bloc in a bid to safeguard the country and show that India “won’t tolerate dictatorship”. “We have been saying from the beginning of the election that in this contest, it is not AAP which is important, but the entire country,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding that Mr. Kejriwal’s extensive campaigning while on interim bail contributed greatly to the INDIA bloc’s performance, he said, “We followed the coalition dharma with full honesty. Moreover, AAP was successful in its aim of ensuring that the BJP did not get a majority in the Lok Sabha.”

‘Fixed process’

Mr. Pathak said that Delhi has a “fixed process” of voting, wherein it votes for the BJP during the general election, and for AAP during the State Assembly election. “Delhi stuck to its guns this time too, but the margin of BJP’s victory, which used to be in lakhs, reduced considerably this time. It was clear the public is ready for change,” he said.

While the Opposition failed to wrest even a single of Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats from the BJP’s grip for the third consecutive time, AAP saw an increase in vote share from 18.2% in the 2019 general election to 24.14% this time around.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AAP leader added that leaving aside the defeat in Delhi, three AAP candidates won the polls in Punjab, while two or three other seats in the State “saw a close fight”.

Replying to a question on whether it was disappointing to have won only three seats after forming the government in the state, Mr. Pathak admitted that the party got “fewer seats in Punjab than expected”. “But it also has to be accepted that the Lok Sabha election is fought on a different narrative, and an increase in vote share has proved that AAP is a well-established party in Punjab, as well,” he said.

In Punjab, AAP’s vote share increased to 26.02% this year from 7.38% in 2019.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.