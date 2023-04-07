HamberMenu
Despite AAP’s tall claims on salaries, civic employees yet to receive payment for March

April 07, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
‘Our internal revenue is insufficient to pay monthly salaries. We are waiting for the first installment of funds from the Delhi government,’ a senior MCD official said. 

:

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees have not received last month’s salaries. A senior municipal official said the civic body “lacks funds” to clear the salary backlog of ₹774 crore for March. A week earlier, AAP had claimed to have delivered on its promise, made before the civic polls, of providing timely payment to MCD employees.

“Our internal revenue is insufficient to pay monthly salaries. We are waiting for the first installment of funds from the Delhi government,” the senior MCD official said.

However, AAP councillor and party’s leader of the House Mukesh Goel said the salaries will be released soon.

When reached for comment, the Delhi government and the Mayor’s office did not respond.

On March 29, soon after the MCD’s budget was passed, AAP MLA and party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak had said that the party had fulfilled two of its 10 pre-poll promises — solving issues of traders and timely payment of salaries to every employee.

Officials say the civic body needs ₹774.83 crore every month to pay the salaries and pensions of its employees.

Before the merger of the three erstwhile municipal corporations, regular protests over pending salaries by the employees resulted in the disruption of daily operations.

Even after its reunification in May 2022, the MCD has struggled with financial stress partly arising out of the long-standing salary arrears.

