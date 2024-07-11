Desperate for a son, man kills twin daughters

Desperate for a son, a man allegedly killed his three days old twin daughters and buried them at a makeshift crematorium near his home in outer Delhi’s Sultanpur, the police said on Wednesday.

Neeraj Solanki, 32, a resident of Pooth Kalan, was arrested from Sampla in Haryana’s Rohtak on Wednesday after he tried to evade arrest by changing his location several times since the incident on June 3.

The accused is a graduate from Delhi University and owns multiple rental properties.

According to the police, the bodies were exhumed on June 5, after which they launched the hunt to arrest him on the complaint of his wife.

“A PCR call was received where the caller informed that a person had murdered his twin girls and buried them in a burial ground,” said DCP (Crime) Amit Goel.

To nab the accused, the police solely relied on technical surveillance since he kept changing SIM cards to evade arrest, the police said.

The complainant told the police that her in-laws had been allegedly harassing her for dowry since her wedding in 2022 and had coerced her into getting a sex determination test done.

“She told us that the family members had taken away her children after their birth and told her that they died of illness,” a police officer said.

