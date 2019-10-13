Design for PMs’ museum likely to be finalised in Nov.

What the inside of the proposed museum on Prime Ministers will look like is likely to be finalised in November with the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), which is carrying out the project, having shortlisted eight firms to design the interior.

The proposed museum will be located at Teen Murti Estate, the former residence of late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru that houses the NMML today, and will include exhibits on all Prime Ministers of India.

While the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is constructing the building, the interior of the museum, including the displays, the audio-visual exhibits and ticketing systems, will be designed by one of the eight firms.

On September 25, NMML had announced the selection of eight firms — AB Design Habit, Tagbin Services Pvt. Ltd., Museum & Expo Int. Ltd., Abha Narain Lambah, Visual Quest (I) Ltd., Archohm Consultants Ltd., Optimytix Entertainment (I) (P) Ltd. and FI Design & Development Ltd.

Shakti Sinha, who was the director of NMML till October 4, when his three-year term ended, said the eight firms would be presenting their designs before a jury in early November, soon after which the design would be finalised.

Vacant post

The government is yet to appoint another director or extend Mr. Sinha’s appointment, leaving the director’s post empty as on Wednesday. Mr. Sinha said he had stopped going to work on October 4 and has not received any communication from the government.

Meanwhile, the museum on Prime Ministers was running a few months behind its October 2020 deadline, several officials of the Culture Ministry said.

While one official said the museum would be inaugurated by March 2021, another said it would be “just a month or two late”.

Foundation stone

Work on the museum started with the laying of the foundation stone on October 15, 2018 by then-Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the site on August 15, said Culture Ministry sources.

The government has recently appointed former Culture Ministry Secretary Raghvendra Singh as the CEO for Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces to oversee the work of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, among others.