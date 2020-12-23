‘Desi geysers’ a boon for farmers to beat the cold

NEW DELHI

Sikh committee distributes hundreds of water heaters free of cost to the protesters for bathing purposes at Singhu border

With another cold wave forecast to sweep the national capital, ‘Desi Geysers’ have made their way to the farmers’ stir at the Singhu border to help protesters heat water for bathing purposes, among other utilities.

On Wednesday, hundreds of protesting farmers were seen carrying the steel geysers back to their trolleys, some of which were stationed kilometres away from the main stage that has been erected at the protest site.

Vikram Singh, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, said that with the mercury dipping, bathing had proved to be a difficult activity since his arrival to the Delhi border.

The ‘desi geysers’ use wood to heat up water.

Biting cold

“We have been here for almost a week now. Our trolley is parked nearly six kilometres from the main stage. In fact, our trolleys are towards the beginning of the other side of the protest. All these days we were taking a bath from water tankers kept in some of the open spaces, but the biting cold had made the activity difficult. However, now with these geysers, it will be easier as we can just put some wood and heat the water,” said Mr. Singh.

Harwinder Singh Tony, another farmer from Mohali, said: “I have been here since the first day. It has been nearly a month now and with the cold getting worse, bathing in petrol pumps was becoming difficult. As for the tankers, we had to share the water with several other people. But, now we can have these ‘desi geysers’ to ourselves and heat water whenever we want to.”

The ‘desi geysers’ are also a common sight in our villages, the farmers added.

Big relief

A farmer from Ludhiana’s Rauni village, Palwinder Singh, who is also volunteering at one of the langar services, said: “We have been using these geysers to heat up water, which can be used to wash utensils. We can even boil the water, though we do not use it for drinking purposes much. Distribution of these heaters is a big boon for those protesting here.”

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Wednesday distributed hundreds of such geysers, free of cost.

Hardeep Singh Oberoi, a Delhi resident and one of the volunteers with the DSGMC, said: “We have procured around 500 of these ‘desi geysers’ with contributions made by several people. Distribution started from Wednesday.” We sit in our homes and take heated water for granted, but these geysers are a basic necessity for these farmers who are sitting outside in the cold without such a facility, he added.