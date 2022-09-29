Deshbhakti curriculum is teaching students to always put country first: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a mega blood donation drive on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Deshbhakti Curriculum is helping students understand civic responsibilities towards their country. It is also making them aware that patriotism is not only about going to the border and fighting for the country but doing every action keeping the country in mind.

Mr. Kejriwal was speaking at an event at Thyagaraj Stadium to mark the completion of one year of the Deshbhakti curriculum which was started in Delhi government schools last year.

Conflict of interest

“There will be instances when our self-interest will be in conflict with the nation’s interest. The curriculum is teaching students to always choose the country first. It is this that will make India the number one country in the world,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He added that the curriculum is helping remind students about the struggle for Independence and the sacrifices the freedom fighters made for the country.

The curriculum was launched on September 28 last year to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

“Political leaders will not make the country number one. It is the 130 crore people who will make the country number one. I request teachers to instill the spirit of making India No. 1 in the world among students,” the Chief Minister said.

Listening to students share their experiences on the curriculum, Mr. Kejriwal said that if the Deshbhakti curriculum is implemented across the country, it will help eradicate caste discrimination prevalent in the society.