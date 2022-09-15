Deshbhakti Curriculum in Delhi govt schools helping children understand patriotism, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visiting a government school in the Capital on September 15, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Reviewing the implementation of the Deshbhakti Curriculum, which is being taught at all Delhi government schools for almost a year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said children are now able to understand that “making sacrifices for the country is patriotism”.

Mr. Sisodia visited Janki Devi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, and attended a Deshbhakti class to understand from students what they had learnt so far. “In the past one year, the Deshbhakti Curriculum has significantly impacted the behaviour of students. Children are now able to understand that respecting the symbols of the country, keeping our surroundings clean and seeing the welfare of the country in everything that exists around us is also patriotism. This shows that our curriculum is becoming successful,” Mr. Sisodia said.

‘Make India no. 1’

He added that he was happy to see that because of the Deshbhakti Curriculum, the feeling of pride and patriotism for the country was growing strong among the children studying in Delhi government schools. “Now our children have started dreaming of making India No.1 in the world and they say if all 130 crore people come together, no force in the world will be able to stop the country from becoming number one in the next five years,” he said..

Speaking about his visit, Mr. Sisodia said he had observed that students have started exploring different ways to express their feeling of patriotism and are expressing themselves through poetry. “In the class of Deshbhakti curriculum, children do five minutes of meditation every day and think about any five patriots and then share their thoughts on them. Their list of patriots includes housekeeping staff, parents, teachers, doctors, military and police,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Deshbhakti Curriculum was started for Delhi government school students from nursery to Class XII. “This curriculum gives children a chance to reflect upon themselves and helps them understand their love for the country in a better way. The aim of this course is also to prepare the students to take the responsibility of solving the problems of the country,” the Delhi government said in a statement.