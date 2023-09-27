DERC to frame guidelines to prevent electrocution cases 

September 27, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will frame comprehensive guidelines to prevent electrocution incidents in the city and determine a relief amount for a victim’s family, Power Minister Atishi said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken based on the orders issued by the National Human Rights Commission in 2021, said a statement from the Power Department.

“The commission will work diligently to formulate these guidelines in collaboration with the stakeholders, ensuring the safety and well-being of Delhi residents,” the Minister said. She added that the measures that will be taken to prevent electrocution incidents include regular inspections and removal of illegal constructions that may pose risks to public safety.