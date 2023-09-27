HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

DERC to frame guidelines to prevent electrocution cases 

September 27, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will frame comprehensive guidelines to prevent electrocution incidents in the city and determine a relief amount for a victim’s family, Power Minister Atishi said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken based on the orders issued by the National Human Rights Commission in 2021, said a statement from the Power Department.

“The commission will work diligently to formulate these guidelines in collaboration with the stakeholders, ensuring the safety and well-being of Delhi residents,” the Minister said. She added that the measures that will be taken to prevent electrocution incidents include regular inspections and removal of illegal constructions that may pose risks to public safety.

Related Topics

Delhi / power (infrastructure)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.