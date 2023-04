DERC to conduct audit of subsidy released to discoms

April 19, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

: The Delhi government on Tuesday issued directions to the power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), to conduct an audit of the discoms over the subsidies released to them from 2016-17 to 2021-22. An order by Special Secretary (Power) Ravi Dhawan stated that the L-G has directed the power regulator to conduct a special audit through Comptroller and Auditor General empanelled auditors to identify any irregularities and ensure transparency. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Delhi / subsidy

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.