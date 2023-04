April 19, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued directions to the power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), to conduct an audit of the discoms over the subsidies released to them from 2016-17 to 2021-22. An order by Special Secretary (Power) Ravi Dhawan stated that the L-G has directed the power regulator to conduct a special audit through Comptroller and Auditor General empanelled auditors to identify any irregularities and ensure transparency.