DERC set to get auditors

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has said it would appoint CAG empanelled auditors for regulatory audits of power discoms in Delhi. The auditors will review power purchase cost, revenue billed and collected, overhead and maintenance expenses, non tariff income, finance costs and subsidy for 2016-17, said a DERC statement.

May 5, 2020

