DERC reduces fixed rates for non-domestic users

New Delhi

07 September 2020 22:58 IST

The move is for non-domestic (commercial and industrial) consumers, says govt.

In a relief to non-domestic (commercial and industrial) consumers, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has dropped the fixed charges for ununitilised capacity by 50% for April and May, the Delhi government said on Monday.

The total unutilised capacity during this period was 80%, out of which 84% pertains to non-domestic consumers and 75% for industrial consumers. The charges have been reduced from ₹250/ kVA/month to ₹125/kVA/month. Power Minister Satyendar Jain said: “...The expected impact of the said waiver is around ₹160 crore. This will benefit around 44,000 industrial consumers and around 10 lakh non-domestic/commercial consumers.” CM tweeted: “Delhi govt stands with the people of Delhi in this hour of crisis. This relief in fixed charges will help lakhs of people to face hardships caused by Corona [sic].”

