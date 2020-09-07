Delhi

DERC reduces fixed rates for non-domestic users

In a relief to non-domestic (commercial and industrial) consumers, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has dropped the fixed charges for ununitilised capacity by 50% for April and May, the Delhi government said on Monday.

The total unutilised capacity during this period was 80%, out of which 84% pertains to non-domestic consumers and 75% for industrial consumers. The charges have been reduced from ₹250/ kVA/month to ₹125/kVA/month. Power Minister Satyendar Jain said: “...The expected impact of the said waiver is around ₹160 crore. This will benefit around 44,000 industrial consumers and around 10 lakh non-domestic/commercial consumers.” CM tweeted: “Delhi govt stands with the people of Delhi in this hour of crisis. This relief in fixed charges will help lakhs of people to face hardships caused by Corona [sic].”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2020 10:58:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/derc-reduces-fixed-rates-for-non-domestic-users/article32546844.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story