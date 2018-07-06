DERC chief takes oath of office

Satyendra Singh Chauhan, retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, who was appointed chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), took the oath to office at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Power Minister Satyendar Jain, who administered the oath said, “This is the first time in DERC’s history that a judge has been made chairman.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal, also present, congratulated the chairman and commended the power situation in Delhi.

‘Period of stability’

“The power sector in Delhi is going through its best period. Delhi is getting the cheapest power in the country and sees the least number of power cuts. The relationship between all stakeholders is health and trusting,” he said, adding, “Such a period of stability is the best time to bring in innovations, we hope it continues.” The previous appointee to the post by the Aam Admi Party, Krishna Saini, had been removed by the then Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung, in 2016.

The post of the DERC chairman had been lying vacant since then.