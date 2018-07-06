Delhi

DERC chief takes oath of office

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Deputy Manish Sisodia and Power Minister Satyendar Jain with DERC chairman Satyendra Singh Chauhan in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Deputy Manish Sisodia and Power Minister Satyendar Jain with DERC chairman Satyendra Singh Chauhan in New Delhi on Thursday.  

more-in

Satyendra Chauhan is a retired Allahabad HC judge

Satyendra Singh Chauhan, retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, who was appointed chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), took the oath to office at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Power Minister Satyendar Jain, who administered the oath said, “This is the first time in DERC’s history that a judge has been made chairman.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal, also present, congratulated the chairman and commended the power situation in Delhi.

‘Period of stability’

“The power sector in Delhi is going through its best period. Delhi is getting the cheapest power in the country and sees the least number of power cuts. The relationship between all stakeholders is health and trusting,” he said, adding, “Such a period of stability is the best time to bring in innovations, we hope it continues.” The previous appointee to the post by the Aam Admi Party, Krishna Saini, had been removed by the then Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung, in 2016.

The post of the DERC chairman had been lying vacant since then.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
ministers (government)
judge
international court or tribunal
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 9:53:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/derc-chief-takes-oath-of-office/article24344458.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY