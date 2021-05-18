Deputy CM questions PM’s live telecast

New Delhi

18 May 2021 23:01 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday questioned the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with officials on the COVID-19 situation.

“The statement of the Prime Minister in today’s meeting was telecasted live. In a previous meeting, there was an objection that CM Arvind Kejriwal’s live telecast had broken the protocol. Today’s protocol allowed for live broadcast? How would it be known which meeting can be live telecast and which cannot be,” Mr. Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi. Interacting with DMs at a meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Modi said they were free to innovate to suit their local requirements and asked them to share their feedback about any change in policy.

Advertising

Advertising