Deputy CM inaugurates Youth festival

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday inaugurated the ninth edition of the Youth Festival which will be held upto December 6 at Central Park in Connaught Place from 6 p.m. The six-day event will have different programmes, including music, dance, and theatre.

Sahitya Kala Parishad and Art, Culture & Language Department of the Delhi government is conducting the event.

“Youth is the future of our country and we have always kept our faith in the development of the youth and children to make our nation better. We also believe that culture is the best way to reach out to the people from any section of the society. We are determined to preserve the cultural heritage of the city. Our government hopes to create an environment of harmony and love through such programmes. Reaching out to a new audience is important in doing so,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

