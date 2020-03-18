Deputy CM directs officials to expedite relief disbursement

New Delhi

18 March 2020 01:03 IST

More security to be in place as families shift back to homes

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday convened an urgent meeting to discuss the status of relief disbursement to riot victims.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, District Magistrate (N.E.), District Magistrate (Revenue), Joint Commissioner of Police and other senior officers were part of the meeting.

As families affected by the riots are in the process of moving back to their homes from the relief camps, the Deputy CM asked for more police officers to be deployed in north-east Delhi, the Delhi government said in a statement.

“As the families are all set to move from the relief camps, it is important for us to ensure a safe environment for them. Tightening security by posting more police officers to the affected regions is a step to get their fears quelled and to restart their lives again. It is also important for us in our peace restoration measures,” Mr. Sisodia was quoted as having said at the meeting.

Errors, duplications

Citing discrepancies in a few forms in the context of misspelt names and duplications, Mr. Sisodia said, “I want to finish relief disbursement as soon as possible. All irregularities with respect to names of victims should be sorted out. I also want you to direct your respective SDMs to speed up the verification process and remove all kinds of duplication found in the relief compensation forms. I want my team to work day and night and wind up the verification immediately,” the Deputy CM was quoted as having said.

So far, a sum of ₹13,51,51,590 has been disbursed to the riot victims, the statement said.

According to the Delhi government, 214 forms have been received for substantial damage to households and 203 of them have been provided with full monetary compensation. Also, 221 forms for households with minor damages have been received out of which 163 have been fully compensated.

Acid attack cases

The Delhi government’s Relief Response Team highlighted three cases in which children were victims of acid attacks, the statement said.

“Acid attack cases have to be treated under the category of grievous injury and the compensation should be given accordingly. It not only impacts someone physically but also pushes the victim into a phase of immense mental trauma,” Mr. Jain was quoted as having said.

Mr. Sisodia, the statement said, also demanded a heightened security system in the form of civil defence personnel deployed at relief camps to keep infiltrators away.