Deputy CM crowdfunds ₹28 lakh in just 48 hours

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s crowdfunding campaign for the election reached the target of ₹28 lakh within 48 hours, said the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.
“In an attempt to raise funds for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, Mr. Sisodia had launched an online crowdfunding campaign. People have participated in the campaign from day one and have helped him attain the target within 48 hours,” an official statement read.
than Mr. Sisodia said: “People are deeply impressed by the honest governance of the government. I am happy to say that we have reached the target. Nearly 1,300 people have donated online and 75% of the donors have paid ₹1,000 or less. These small amounts have played an important role. I am grateful to all those who have supported us.”
