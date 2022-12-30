Deputy CM calls for moving away from ‘3-hour exam system’

December 30, 2022 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the most pressing reform needed in the nation’s education system is to change the traditional examination and assessment systems.

Addressing the “Educarnival” conference organised by IIT-Delhi, he said, “Until the current examination system is changed, the entire education system will remain a slave of the three-hour annual examination. The learning process will remain only a battle to pass the exam.”

He added that the examination system which should have been a means for children to learn and understand, to know their areas of improvement, and to remove their weaknesses, has become only a system to assess the rote learning ability of children.

The Delhi government, Mr. Sisodia said, has taken a step forward to change the traditional assessment systems in schools through the Delhi Board of School Education, where students are evaluated for understanding instead of rote learning ability.

“The Kothari Commission in 1964 stated that examinations at the primary stage should help students improve their achievement in basic skills and develop the right habits and attitudes. The National Policy on Education, 1986 stated that assessment of children’s performance is an integral part of any process of teaching and learning. And the National Education Policy, 2020 also emphasised that the primary objective of assessment would indeed be for learning.

“However, despite several discussions and recommendations of the commissions, these were never implemented on the ground. This is the reason why children, parents and all stakeholders in the education system are scared of examinations here,” the Deputy CM said.

He added that the Delhi Board of School Education has been set up not just to conduct examinations, but to create an evaluation system focused on learning in all classes.

The new board, he said, conducts regular assessment of students over the year instead of a three-hour annual examination and has adopted new assessment methods such as research projects, demonstrations, presentations, reports etc., instead of pen-paper examinations.

“There is a need for a similar change in the examination system across the country, where instead of telling whether the child has passed or failed, the focus is laid on what are the shortcomings and merits of the child, how his shortcomings can be eliminated and how his qualities can be improved further,” Mr. Sisodia said.

ADVERTISEMENT